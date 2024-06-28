PPQ will become a title sponsor for MSR driver Cam Hill for the upcoming Townsville 500. Hill will run in ‘Team PPQ' colours up in Townsville, with the covers to come off the livery next Tuesday (July 2).

PPQ's General Manager Joshua Lee said: “We're proud to be supporting a Queensland team in a Queensland race this year to mark our continued commitment to motorsport.

“Like a personalised plate, the team behind Matt Stone Racing is one of a kind. It's an honour to be welcomed to the family and we can't wait to be involved in the Supercars action in Townsville.”

For MSR owner Matt Stone and his Gold Coast-based team the deal is representative of a true and proud partnership between likeminded businesses.

“Having come from a family of car enthusiasts, and having personalised plates in our arsenal already, it's great to have an iconic Queensland brand to come on board and support our racing,” he said.

“Coming off the back of a double Top 10 result in Darwin, and rolling into Townsville where we had great pace last year in qualifying, we're really excited to see if we can put it all together and get on the podium in our home state.”

In a demonstration of PPQ's dedication to motorsport, it has also signed on with Speedcafe – Australia's leading motorsport news outlet, and proudly Queensland-based – as an Official Partner for the remainder of the year.

This engagement is the perfect match for Speedcafe, which has a significant Queensland audience daily through its coverage of Supercars, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar MotoGP and much more.

“We love motorsport and we love working with companies that support motorsport,” said Speedcafe's managing director Karl Begg.

“That's what makes this partnership with PPQ such a great fit. We're excited to showcase PPQ to our highly-engaged Queensland audience.”