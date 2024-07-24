The first competitive miles of the 2023 Dakar have taken place with the 11km prologue setting the starting order for tomorrow's Stage 1. <a href="https:\/\/www.speedcafe.com\/category\/news\/offroad\/dakar\/">Follow the progress of this year's Dakar here<\/a>.\n\n[gallery type="paginated" ids="937040,eyJ1cmwiOiJodHRwczpcL1wvbWVkaWEuc3BlZWRjYWZlLmNvbVwvd3AtY29udGVudFwvdXBsb2Fkc1wvMjAyMlwvMTJcL00xMV84MjQ5LXNjYWxlZC5qcGciLCJ0aXRsZSI6Ik0xMV84MjQ5IiwiY2FwdGlvbiI6IiIsImFsdCI6IiIsImRlc2NyaXB0aW9uIjoiIn0=,937041,937042,937043,937044,937045,937046,937047,937048,937049,937050,937051,937052,937053,937054,937055,937056,937057,937058,937059,937060,937061,937062,937063,937064"]\n\n \n\n \n\n \n\n