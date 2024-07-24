Dakar 2023 Stage 7 saw\u00a0 Car and Truck navigators tested, as they didn't have tyre tracks to follow given the <a href="https:\/\/www.speedcafe.com\/2023\/01\/07\/dakar-stage-7-cancelled-for-bikes-and-quads\/">Bike and Quad classes had been cancelled<\/a>.\n\nFollow <a href="https:\/\/www.speedcafe.com\/category\/news\/offroad\/dakar\/">Dakar 2023 here<\/a>. See yesterday's <a href="https:\/\/www.speedcafe.com\/2023\/01\/07\/photos-dakar-stage-6\/">images here<\/a>.\n\n[gallery type="paginated" ids="724852,724853,724855,724857,724859,724861,724863,724865,724867,724869,724871,724873,724875,724877,724879,724881,724883,724885,724888,724889,724892"]\n\n \n\n \n\n