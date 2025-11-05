The event featured eight categories with many of the champions decided and also unveiled news regarding 2026.

The feature TFH TA2 Muscle Cars Series presented by Maritimo category had already been decided and went to Jarrod Hughes while the final round confirmed Ben Gomersall and Josh Thomas as outright second and third.

Kobi Williams won the Formula Fords Stars & Renegades while Aiden Williams became the Legend Car Australia Champion. The Hyper Racers Australian Drivers’ Championship was decided after the first race in favour of Damon Sterling who then went onto win the remaining three.

Lindsay Kearns was all set to win the APC Endurance Championship until his engine expired in the two-hour, 20 minutes from the end. That paved the way for fellow Ford Mustang driver Trent Whyte, driving on his own, to take the title.

The Super Trucks joined the Super Series for the first time. In their title decider, Steven Zammit netted a record-breaking eighth Australian title, 10 in total if you included two New Zealand championships.

Geoff Emery won the Innovation Race Cars championship in its debut season while the revamped Aussie Tin Tops feature several different winners, but Brent Edwards became the outright champ after a troubled round.

Exciting news to come out of the event was that the Formula Ford Association will be aligned with the AASA going forward, that TA2 will again be headline act next year, and release of the 2026 calendar.

The six round series will begin at The Bend (March 13-15) before two rounds at Queensland Raceway (May 1-3 and August 14-15), split by Sydney Motorsport Park (July 17-18). Round 5 will be at Winton (September 25-27) with the final TBC on November 6-8.

Images: Mpix