The Repco Supercars Championship has decided for 2025 in an action packed Sunday on the streets of Adelaide.
Photos: InSyde Media
Exhaust Systems Australia is a leading Australian supplier and manufacturer of high-performance and replacement exhaust systems. With operations in Victoria and Queensland, the company serves both professional installers and DIY enthusiasts, offering a comprehensive range...
Exhaust Systems Australia is a leading Australian supplier and manufacturer of high-performance and replacement exhaust systems. With operations in Victoria and Queensland, the company serves...
|2025 Supercars Championship
|WINS
|POLES
|PTS
|1
|
Broc Feeney
Red Bull Ampol Racing
|88
|14
|18
|5214
|2
|
Chaz Mostert
Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|25
|4
|1
|5191
|3
|
Will Brown
Red Bull Ampol Racing
|1
|2
|1
|5138
|4
|
Kai Allen
Penrite Racing
|26
|0
|0
|5126
|5
|
Matthew Payne
Penrite Racing
|19
|4
|1
|4336
|2025 Formula 1 Championship
|WINS
|POLES
|PTS
|1
|
Lando Norris (GBR)
McLaren
|4
|8
|7
|396
|2
|
Oscar Piastri (AUS)
McLaren
|81
|8
|6
|374
|3
|
Max Verstappen (NED)
Red Bull
|1
|6
|7
|371
|4
|
George Russell (GBR)
Mercedes
|63
|2
|2
|301
|5
|
Charles Leclerc (MON)
Ferrari
|16
|0
|1
|226
Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast and free!
You have successfully joined our subscriber list.
Subscribe to our daily and breaking newsletter for all the latest news delivered direct to your box
Copyright © 2025 Speedcafe.com. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2025 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2025 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!
Discussion about this post