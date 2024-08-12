Five years on from its inaugural season, the Australian Racing Group-promoted class is experiencing modest grid numbers and commercial headwinds.

As recently reported, two options being explored for 2025 are understood to include forming ties with TCR Asia and the possibility of racing at Supercars events.

The latter is particularly noteworthy given that Supercars and TCR Australia have long had a complex relationship.

Despite a period of cross-ownership, TCR has raced at a Supercars event only once when the categories were brought together by necessity during the six-day, ‘SuperBathurst' amid the COVID pandemic in 2021.

One significant barrier between the classes was removed this year as the SpeedSeries that TCR is regularly part of shifted from Stan Sport to Seven, which doubles as Supercars' free-to-air partner.

The other major point of difference – the issue of having opposing primary sponsors in Repco and Supercheap Auto – remains.

Regardless, the question stands: Would you like to see TCR Australia race at Supercars events?

The multi-marque, largely ‘hot hatch' class would undoubtedly provide a different flavour to that offered by the bulk of the Supercars support categories.

However, the front-wheel-drive TCR cars are not everyone's cup of tea, especially among the Supercars audience, and the low grid numbers have not helped the spectacle.

What do you think? Cast your vote bellow.