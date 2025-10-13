Schmitzer was the winner of the fifth annual raffle, which was conceived by PIRTEK as a fundraising activation for the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney.

The popular event has been made possible each year through a collaboration involving PIRTEK, Shell V-Power Racing Team, Dick Johnson, Motorsport Australia, the National Motor Racing Museum, Supercars, Supercars TV, and Speedcafe.com. This year, the raffle raised more than $30,000 AUD.

The 33-year-old took his mum, Nerida, as his lucky guest, and the pair had the time of their lives, starting with official duties at the PIRTEK Pit Stop Challenge in downtown Bathurst on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m really struggling to find words that do justice to how unbelievable this week has been,” Schmitzer said.

“An hour after rolling into town we were schmoozing with the who’s who of Supercars at the PIRTEK Pit Stop Challenge and Street Party… and it was non-stop from then on.

“Chopper and course car rides, behind-the-scenes tours and money-can’t-buy access to every nook and cranny!

“I shook the hands of so many legends of the sport and even found myself sitting behind the wheel of Allan Moffat’s 1-2 Falcon.”

As well as waving the green flag to start the race, Schmitzer’s prize also included return travel, five nights’ accommodation, a three-day corporate pass in the Supercars Paddock Club, a meet-and-greet with the legendary Dick Johnson, and a tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage.

He also had access to the grid before the start of the race and a chance to meet the winners in PIRTEK Victory Lane, with a photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

The Schmitzers received a personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton, a visit to race control with Race Director James Taylor, a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy, and a PIRTEK merchandise pack.

On top of all that, they also enjoyed a bird’s-eye view from a lap in a helicopter, an after-hours VIP tour of the National Motor Racing Museum with curator Brad Owen, and a $250 spend in the gift shop.

“I love this sport so much, and haven’t missed a round on TV for 10 years, but this has given me an enormous appreciation for the mammoth undertaking that goes into putting on an event like this,” Schmitzer added.

“Hundreds of people work so hard in the shadows to make the whole show as good as it is.

“I bought tickets in the raffle primarily because of the cause.

“Dementia has affected my family as it does many others. I didn’t imagine in a million years that I’d win it.

“So many people made this week so special for my mum and me, and neither of us will forget it for as long as we both live.

“A special thank you to Wes and Yas from PIRTEK for being the best hosts imaginable.

“Also to Hannah from Supercars for all the hard work she does making sure every single person has the best experience imaginable.

“And of course to the legend that is Crusher (Brett Murray), for putting this whole thing together in a way that nobody else could. I’m leaving Bathurst as the happiest bloke alive.”

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012, made possible by a donation from Mr Peter Duncan AM, Executive Chairman of PIRTEK.

The focus has been turning neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological and neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS, and Parkinson’s disease.