After three rounds locally, the Australian F4 Championship went to Malaysia and the Sepang International Circuit for Round 4. The Evans GP team netted a race winning clean sweep while AGI Sport’s James Piszcyk wrapped up the title.

Fastest qualifier Tiago Rodrigues won Race 1 from teammate Aussie Cooper Webster who won Race 2. Kai Daryanani led all the way to win Race 3. AGI’s Costa Toparis came away with a pair of seconds after a first-up fourth.

Piszcyk finish the weekend off with two sixth place finishes which kept him at the top of the points. With a sixth, fourth and third, Nicolas Stati (AGI) held second in the points ahead of JAM Motorsport’s Seb Amadio.

A week earlier, Stati competed in Round 3 of US F4 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. There he finished second, fourth and third behind fellow Aussie Daniel Quimby who won all three races, but still leads the championship over his compatriot.

GB3 & GB3 Championships

At Donington in the United Kingdom, JHR Developments’ Patrick Heuzenroeder remains 12th in the GB3 standings after Round 7 and less than ideal races, particularly after strong pre-qualifying efforts.

He was set back in qualifying due to a red flag period. After a strong launch, Heuzenroeder was spun by another car at Turn 1 which dropped him to the back on the first lap. He recovered to 18th in Race 1.

In the next outing he was in a mid-pack battle before pushed off the circuit and was relegated to 17th. The clouds cleared for Race 3 for a completely dry circuit. He started from 15th and held position throughout before a post-race penalty for a track limits violation demoted him to 18th.

Meanwhile in Round 6 of GB4 at the same circuit, Aussie Jack Taylor with Fortec Motorsports, recorded a ninth, 11th and 12th, after bad qualifying (13th) in the wet set him back. He currently sits eighth in the points.

Formula Regional European Championship

Round 7 at Imola in Italy, it was a positive weekend for Australian James Wharton and Prema Racing. In Race 1 he started from fourth and kept the same spot in a clean run until the end where he jumped to third.

He had a good recovery In Race 2 where he started seventh and scored another third. He managed the re-starts from a lengthy safety car period before a second safety car took the race to its completion.

Porsche Carrera Cup Italia

Baily Hall raced at Imola just a week before he will be back home for Carrera Cup at Sandown. Hall was the first BeDriver pilot to cross the finish line after his teammate ran wide at Acque Minerali on the penultimate lap and Hall placed ninth in Round 11. In the next race, Round 12, Hall finished fifth.

Fanatec GT World Challenge America

Australian Tom Sargent and his American codriver Kyle Washington moved into the top five in the Pro-Am ranks after Rounds 11 and 12 at Barber Motorsport Park in Alabama. In their GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R, they finished fifth and seventh in class while 10th and 11th outright respectively.