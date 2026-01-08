It is the 76th time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to hear someone tell their story.

Our guest Mark Crutcher talks about his relative short progression in motorsport from his beginnings only a decade ago. We also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene in this interim period before the 2026 season unfolds.

Until recently part of the HCC Distribution Pty Ltd consortium that owns both Trans Am and the TA2 Muscle Cars categories, Mark says he was lured into motor racing by a very good friend.

Around 10 years ago, Ian McAlister needed assistance at a test day, and Mark went along to help out. On that day he had a drive in one of Phil Alexander’s Nissan Pulsar and brought one.

Yet his first race was in an Excel to fulfil licensing requirements. The race craft was a very steep learning curve as he continued in Pulsar Series racing – one that did see progress, and a want for something more powerful.

A drive in Ian’s OzTruck led to TA2 where Mark joined the new series. Like his progression in Pulsars, he drove Challenger and Camaro-bodied cars before the now familiar second yellow #4 Mustang and won a race, had podiums and took out the Masters class.

He was at the forefront of the HCC takeover of both series but now has stepped back. He is still involved and will continue racing while it is fun. He tells it all in the podcast along with some funny yarns that occurred along the way.

