It is the 78th time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to hear someone tell their story. Stephen Lacey talks about his start in motorsport from his beginnings in Supersprints through tackling state and national titles in Sports Sedans.

We also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene as the 2026 season gets underway.

https://player.captivate.fm/episode/11628f45-9f77-4cb3-befb-1174a3f2c972/

Steven started out in Supersprints in a Holden Torana SS Hatchback with the NSW Road Racing Club at Oran Park Raceway – where he drove to and from the circuit. Later he also competed at Eastern Creek Raceway and Phillip Island over a period lasting almost 12 years.

In the second decade of the new millennium, he purchased a VK Commodore and began to also race it in the NSW Sports Sedan Championship after his first taste of circuit racing at Phillip Island in a PRB.

Steven scored success in the Commodore with Division 3 titles and moved to Division 1 and outright contention when he secured a deal to run the Steve Vigors’ Chev Camaro. He went on to win four state and club championships in that car and was a front runner in the national series.

But the retirement of Vigors left a void which was filled through a deal with MARC Cars’ Geoff Taunton to campaign an IRC GT SS.

Steven’s other major motor racing achievement has been the progression of a regularity based multi category event at Mt Panorama. Initially it was part of a Easter program at the famous Bathurst circuit. It was moved to become a capacity grid support feature at the Bathurst 12 Hour each February, supported for the fifth time by Duggans Family Hotels.

