It is the 80th time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to hear someone tell their story.

Phil Chester talks about his start in motorsport which surprisingly began in an open wheeler category.

The lads also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene, covering off the recent results and upcoming events.

Chester started in Formula Fords with Minda Motorsport and after a couple of seasons where he modestly admitted that he would never be battling with the best the best in the category.

He really found his niche in the Victorian MG Championship in an MGF initially before he purchased the V8 powered MG with the combination able to capture five Victorian titles.

Advertisements

Chester still likes to step back to an MGF on occasion, but he also works behind the scenes. He has been an advocate for the Vic State Race Series, which is now called the Trophy Tour.

He is trying to raise its profile and sits on the working forum for VSRS and driving the streaming service partnership with Blendline TV.

Chester doesn’t do it for the fanfare; he wants to showcase their efforts and help lift the profiles of both BTV and VSRS with an exciting night rock concert addition to this weekend’s race meeting at Calder Park.

It is also worth catching up on the other entertaining 79 Grassroots Racing Podcasts. There have had many of the big names in the sport, where they discuss where it started for them and their progression through their careers.