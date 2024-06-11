It was all eyes on North America this weekend as Shane van Gisbergen got physical to win the Xfinity race at Sonoma and Will Brown and Cam Waters debuted in the Cup Series… with, unfortunately, not a heap of success.

Over in Canada there was better news for Daniel Ricciardo, despite a drive-by from King of Glass Houses Jacques Villeneuve. But did McLaren do the dirty on Oscar Piastri?

Closer to home, AVL experienced the Finke Desert Race for the first time. Spoiler alert, he loved it. And doesn't shut up about it.

Overs and Unders returns, including an explosive call from Former, while things get desperate in the #mumslife challenge.

