It’s the business end of the Formula 1 season with Qatar turning on the fireworks both on and off the track. There was more McLaren team orders weirdness, while Max Verstappen and George Russell are beefing.

Meanwhile, next weekend there will be two Aussies back on the F1 grid, with Jack Doohan scoring a surprise call-up with Alpine for the season finale.

Closer to home there is a smidge of confusion over Toyota’s Supercars plans given production of the current Supra will end at the end of next year.

Former and AVL revisit some of their pre-season predictions and much more in the latest episode of Full Credit to the Noise.