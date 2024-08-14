Porsche motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach has admitted that the German marque is no longer interested in joining the F1 grid.

The brand held discussions with Red Bull over a potential collaboration on its power unit project, though those fell apart.

Laudenbach, vice president Porsche Motorsport, has now confirmed that there are no plans for Porsche to find an alternative project in F1.

“It is off the table,” he said.

“Right now, F1 is not a task for us and we are not spending any energy on that.

“We are only focused on what we do right now, and if you look at it, we have many different activities.

“We are well-occupied and extremely happy with what we do.”

Porsche was last involved in F1 as an engine supplier in the early 1990s, and prior to that built engines that propelled Alain Prost and Niki Lauda to championship success with McLaren in the 1980s (badged as TAG Heuer).

During the 1960s it fielded its own factory team, winning the 1962 French Grand Prix with Dan Gurney.

However, Porsche is best known for its exploits in sports car racing, especially endurance events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

It also has a strong motorsport presence elsewhere, with Carrera Cup competitions in most regions in addition to its customer GT racing programme.

“We are engaged in customer racing from track days, GT4, one-make series up to professional GT racing [in GT3],” Laudenbach explained.

“On top of that we are racing in the two most important endurance racing series with our partner Penske,” he added, in reference to the marque's interest in the World Endurance Championship and IMSA in the United States, with the 963LMDh

“The third part, since electrification of our brand is very important, is our engagement in Formula E, which is the only full-electric series on a high level.

“I think we are really well served.”

Porsche is part of the broader Volkswagen Audi Group, with sister brand Audi having acquired Sauber – which will be rebranded Audi for 2026.