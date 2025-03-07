EMA Motorsport has confirmed Ghiretti will join the team for the Melbourne event.

The 23-year-old won last year’s Porsche Carrera Cup titles in Asia and France and will join Bayley Hall and Sam Shahin in the EMA team for a one-off appearance.

The Frenchman has already reached the pinnacle of Carrera Cup racing, winning a Supercup race in 2024.

“I’m really excited about joining EMA Motorsport for the Melbourne GP weekend,” said Ghiretti.

“Racing at such a prestigious event is always something special, and this will be my first time racing in Australia, which makes it even more incredible.

“I’m super happy to have this opportunity, and I can’t wait to experience the atmosphere and the track firsthand.

“I want to sincerely thank the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia, Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific, and Porsche Motorsport for making this possible, and to EMA Motorsport for this opportunity and their trust.

“They have put together a strong lineup for the weekend, and I believe we have everything we need to deliver a strong result, so I’m looking forward to working together and making the most of this amazing event.”

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix takes place on March 13-16.