“We welcome Craig to the team at an exciting time for Porsche Motorsport in Australia,” said John Murray, director of marketing and motorsport for Porsche Motorsport in Australia.

“Craig has extensive experience leading high profile, national categories and operating within major events, promotional bodies and across the commercial elements of the sport.

“That experience, coupled with his longstanding relationship within the industry and beyond, ensured he was a strong choice to lead the Motorsport team and our categories moving forward.”

Nayda has over 15 years of experience within high levels of the sport. He was category manager of the very popular Australian V8 Ute Racing Series, and more recently, the general manager of the Airtime Autosport which operates the Toyota GAZOO Racing GR Australia Series.

His portfolio also includes five years with the motorsport team at the Adelaide 500 and a development role with Karting Australia.

He will take up his new role at the Vailo 500 which is November 14-17.