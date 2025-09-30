Porsche Motorsport Australia has told its teams what the future looks like for the one-make category, with a view towards long-term stability and sustainability.

A raft of sporting and technical revisions have been revealed, headlined by a change to its race formats.

In 2026, a total of four events will adopt the international Carrera Cup format of two 45-minute races. The remaining events will feature three 30-minute races.

The 45-minute races will count towards the Endurance Cup title in Pro and Pro-Am.

Which events will adopt the new format will be announced once the Supercars Championship reveals its 2026 calendar.

Ahead of Porsche Carrera Cup Australia introducing the 992.2 model 911 Cup in 2027, the current model 992 will run with ABS (anti-lock braking system) in 2026.

ABS is not an entirely new thing for Porsche Carrera Cup Australia. Its Pro-Am competitors previously could run with the system.

The introduction of ABS to the full field will go some way to preparing up-and-coming drivers for the move up the Porsche pyramid from Carrera Cup to GT4 and GT3 racing.

“ABS has been a talking point but ahead of the 992.2 introduction it made sense to bring the system in now,” said Craig Nayda, senior motorsport manager, Porsche Cars Australia.

“Sporting, technical and operational changes, along with our 2026 calendars, will position Carrera Cup and Sprint Challenge as even better value propositions within the Australian Motorsport landscape.”

Porsche Motorsport Australia has also announced a subsidy on select parts, with more than 20 percent off the listed price across ABS kits, brake components, and consumables.

Porsche Motorsport Australia has confirmed 28 of the new 992.2 Cup cars will be made available for 2027.

Upon the 992.2 being introduced to Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, the 992 will be made eligible for Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge in 2027.

“Our presentation to teams is about getting ahead of the curve, for not just 2026 but also get on the front foot for the introduction of the new car in 2027,” said Nayda.

“Part of the reason Carrera Cup is so successful is that it is a truly international formula and these changes bring Australia closer into line with how the major Carrera Cups in Asia, America and Europe all operate.

“As well as making it easier for our drivers to adapt should they tackle any Carrera Cup racing globally, it will work in reverse when overseas drivers come to race here.”

The 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia season will continue at the Repco Bathurst 1000 on October 9-12.