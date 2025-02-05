Formerly of Earl Bamber Motorsport, the 19-year-old has switched to TekworkX Motorsport.

The forthcoming season marks year two for McLennan in the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car.

It’s not the first time McLennan has raced with TekworkX. He joined the team for a one-off GT4 Australia start with Zoe Woods in a Porsche Cayman.

Featured Videos

More drivers in the TekworkX program will be announced in due course.

“It is really exciting to join TekworkX for the 2025 Carrera Cup season,” said McLennan.

“The team is very professional and has proven to be one of the leading teams and always up the front of the field.

“I first raced with them in GT4 at Phillip Island last year and we struck a great relationship and I can’t wait to build on that with them this year.

“I’d also like to thank Earl Bamber Motorsport for such an enjoyable season last year.

“I’m looking forward to racing against them in Carrera Cup this year, and I’m sure that it won’t be the last time that we race together.”

TekworkX boss Rob Woods welcomed McLennan to the fold.

“We had the pleasure of working with Tom last year when he joined Zoe Woods for a round in GT4 at Phillip Island,” said Woods.

“He immediately gelled with everyone in the team, and we saw the passion he had for the sport alongside his talent behind the wheel.

“We’re very excited to be welcoming Tom back to TekworkX in 2025 to join our Carrera Cup team.

“With a season in Carrera Cup under his belt, he’ll be able to hit the ground running in Sydney, and we have a great group of people ready to build upon what was a great season for TekworkX in 2024.”

The opening round of the 2025 Paynter Dixon Porsche Carrera Cup Championship season is at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 21-23.