Gill returns to the WRC scene off the back of finishing runner-up in the JWRC.

Partnered with co-driver Dan Brkic, the pair will pilot a Rally2-spec Toyota GR Yaris.

“Seeing the car in its full colours for the first time makes the start of our WRC campaign feel incredibly real,” said Gill.

“The grey and bright blue on the car is a bit of a nod to some of my first rallies in Australia.

“I never thought those colours would adorn a car of mine in the WRC, but here we are. This is a dream come true.

“We’ve been working tirelessly behind the scenes to prepare for this step up, and to have a livery that looks this sharp is awesome.

“It represents the hard work of our entire team and the incredible partners who are with us on the journey.”

Rally Sweden takes place on February 12-15. The snow rally is a special one for Gill where he took his first JWRC win.

Gill and Brkic will contest 300km of competitive action over 18 stages.

“Starting our 2026 WRC program at Rally Sweden is a challenge we are ready for,” said Gill, who is based in Finland.

“The conditions are unique, and the speeds are immense. The preparation and support we have gives us the confidence to push from the very first stage.

“I can’t wait to see how those colours look against the Swedish snow.

“Sweden is a legendary event, and one we’ve done well on in the past, so it’s a great place to have our first event in a Rally2 car.

“We will complete a pre-event test in the car, and amongst all the regular pre-event preparations, we are very busy and excited about what lies ahead.”