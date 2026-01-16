The machine carries a revised livery honouring the Nürburgring, the home of Hyundai N, and Namyang, the location of Hyundai Motor Group’s R&D Centre and Design Centre.

Hyundai will again field 2024 champion Thierry Neuville and Adrien Fourmaux in full-time entries, while a trio of drivers will share the seat vacated by Ott Tänak.

Scoring the part-time call-up are Dani Sordo, Esapekka Lappi and Kiwi Hayden Paddon, whose first WRC start with the team since 2017 will come at this month’s Monte Carlo season-opener.

“I didn’t expect to be returning to the top WRC category,” admitted Paddon, 38.

“I’m nervous about the prospect but obviously very excited – this is the perfect example of never giving up.

“Since I was last in the WRC, I’ve done a lot of different driving across many championships so I think we’ve developed a lot as a crew, particularly when it comes to tarmac.

“The European Rally Championship exposed us to a lot more tarmac rallying recently, so I’m for sure a different driver to who I was eight years ago.

“We’re jumping straight in the deep end with a new car and environment, so it’s a challenge.

“We’re primarily here to help the team as much as possible when it comes to car development and scoring invaluable points on event.

“After getting some more time in the seat in Monte Carlo, we want to step it up to be more competitive later in the year.”

All three Rally1 machines for 2026 have now been revealed, following recent releases of new looks for Toyota’s GR Yaris and the M-Sport-run Ford Puma.

Paddon recently had his first taste of the i20N Rally1 during a media day, held in snow and ice conditions in the south of France ahead of further tests this week.

“It was good to get a small taste of the car, but it was very tricky in icy conditions – it wasn’t exactly confidence-inspiring to begin with,” Paddon told the WRC website after the initial drive.

“It wasn’t really fair conditions to judge things on, but the initial feeling is that this car is very different to the cars we’ve been driving in recent years and there is certainly going to be a lot to adapt to.

“It’s everything really. It’s not just about the power – it’s the aero and how the car works with the chassis and the driveline. Even the seating position is very unique.

“I’m sure after a couple of days in the car this week it’s all stuff that will come naturally with a bit of time.”

The 2026 World Rally Championship begins with the Monte Carlo Rally on January 22-25.