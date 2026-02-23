Fox Sports Australia will be the official home of the series, with live streamed stages throughout the season to be shown on streaming platform Kayo Sports.

Fans will be able to watch stages live during an event or on demand at their leisure.

In addition to broadcasts on Kayo, fans globally will be able to tune into live streams on ARC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The deal follows a season of record breaking broadcast numbers for ARC’s live stage coverage, with over 350,000 views over the six 2025 events.

“The EROAD Australian Rally Championship had one of its biggest recorded audiences in 2025 and it’s great to be rewarded with an exciting move to Fox Sports Australia,” said Adrian Coppin, ARC Managing Director.

“Fox Sports Australia is the home of motorsport, and by being on the same platform as Formula 1 and Supercars, I am confident we will see a rise in interest and general audience numbers over the course of the year.”

A minimum of four live stages are to be broadcast at each round of the 2026 season, as well as the new Shakedown stage on Friday mornings.

The official broadcast team for the 2026 ARC season is still to be announced.

2026 EROAD Australian Rally Championship Calendar