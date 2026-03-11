Team owner and driver Scott Pedder is joined by long-time co-driver Glenn Macneall and will compete in a new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.

The team will field its first dual driver line-up since 2010.

Joining the team is emerging rally talent Jackson Long, who, alongside co-driver and father Damien Long, will contest the season in a Skoda Fabia R5.

The 18-year-old Sydneysider has graduated from the WRX Challenge, which he won in 2025.

The Skoda pair will be run by long-time partner Maximum Motorsport, with rallying veteran Dean Herridge stepping in as team manager.

Advertisements

Pedder’s career spans almost 30 years, highlighted by winning the 2014 Australian Rally Championship.

“It is really exciting to enter my twelfth full season contesting the outright EROAD Australian Rally Championship,” Pedder said.

“I welcome Jackson and Damien Long to the team and look forward to assisting Jackson in his development through the sport.

“Our team is bolstered this year with Dean Herridge swapping the microphone with a stress ball as the team’s manager and I think we have developed the right team and package to strive for the championship.”

Long’s short ARC career saw him win the Junior Cup championship in his debut season, and this year steps up to outright contention.

“Joining the Pedders Rally Team for the 2026 season is an amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to represent such an iconic Australian automotive brand in the Australian Rally Championship,” Long said.

“To be in a professional team run by Maximum Motorsport provides a platform to progress my driving whilst experiencing how proper factory teams operate and the list of names that we have surrounding us this year, gives us in my opinion the best team in the championship.

“It will be incredible to be mentored by Scott with his decades of Motorsport involvement, along with learning from my dad’s vast experience which together will really help my development.”

The EROAD Australian Rally Championship commences on April 17-19 with Rally Queensland near Gympie.