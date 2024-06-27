The second-generation racer will bank some pre-Supercars endurance races miles in Far North Queensland next weekend with a cameo in Super2.

He will race a Mustang run by the same Blanchard Racing Team that he'll line up for alongside James Courtney at the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 later this year.

The car will be engineered by renowned veteran Wally Storey with the squad testing at Winton yesterday.

The Super2 entry features major backing from two ex-Erebus sponsors, Shaw and Partners and South Cross Truck Rentals, as well as long-time Perkins backer Castrol and BRT backers Snowy River Caravans and CoolDrive.

Its retro livery is inspired by the Torana that Peter Janson and Larry Perkins raced in 1979, continuing a series of throwback liveries run by the younger Perkins, including a 1982 tribute and a 1993 tribute.