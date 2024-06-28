Super2 has typically run qualifying sessions as two separate groups since early-2021, initially split on class lines following the inclusion of Super3 in mid-2020.

The group format was retained this year but with an upper and lower 50 percent demarcation instead.

That has now been dropped, with Super2 reverting to a single-part qualifying session on each day of racing.

Speedcafe understands that the move is predicated on the logic that, if the Repco Supercars Championship field of 24 cars can be accommodated on-track at one time, then so can Super2.

Previously, Super3 traffic had been a concern, but numbers in that class have dwindled to two full-time entries, yet the total field is still in the mid-twenties.

Both Super2 qualifying sessions at the NTI Townsville 500 will run for 20 minutes, on Saturday morning at 09:40 local time/AEST and Sunday morning at 09:30.

The change removes the awkward scenario of a bad Friday practice showing putting a fast driver into the slower half of qualifying for two days in a row, as was the case under the upper/lower 50 percent system.

While the grid for any given race was formed by the combined results of the two segments of the relevant qualifying session, and hence a driver in Group 1 for the slower 50 percent from practice could still take pole, track evolution would typically give an advantage to Group 2.

A total of 25 cars are expected to front for the Townsville round of Super2, including 23 with the inclusion of Jack Perkins in the Super2 class itself and the two MW Motorsport Nissan Altimas in Super3.

Tony Auddino is expected to sit out the weekend after returning to Super3 in a VF Commodore last time out at Wanneroo Raceway.

The NTI Townsville 500 takes place on July 5-7, with Supercars having issued a slightly revised event schedule this week.

2024 NTI Townsville 500 schedule

All times local/AEST