After two years, and over 100 columns, writing weekly for Speedcafe, I’m stepping back from this late career in journalism. I thought it appropriate to sign off with an explanation.

I love writing, and always have done. I also feel deeply that there needs to be an alternative point of view proffered to Australian motor sports fans, and the industry, from the increasingly controlled messaging that emanates from Town Hall, in its various guises.

However, I am also enjoying my semi-retirement more than ever these days and, in 2024, that has included a great deal more travelling overseas. Combined with several part time positions that I still hold, this has meant that I simply don’t always want to apply myself to a weekly deadline.

Nevertheless, I have agreed with Speedcafe that I will still write a column on an irregular basis, particularly when there are notable events happening in the Australian motorsport ecosystem.

In my absence, I do hope that this site, and others, continues to hold the powers that be accountable when required. Unfortunately, the increasing regurgitation of press releases and PR speak doesn’t bode particularly well. The freedom of speech enjoyed by the NASCAR community (a la Denny Hamlin) should be replicated in Australia.

I continue to be passionate about motorsport in general, internationally as well as locally, but I love the Australian Touring Car Championship, including under its current guise as Supercars Australia, more than any other category. So, I’ll continue to watch it and comment on occasion.

Finally, I’ll bow out for the moment with one of my favourite axioms; Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it. It’s such a shame that this continues to be relevant, in a negative way, in Australian motorsports.

But let’s look for the light at the end of the tunnel.

All the best.