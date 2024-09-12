Supercars teams have traditionally started their co-drivers at Sandown and Bathurst in recent years in order to have the part-timers complete their minimum 54 laps as early as possible.

However, there are usually a couple of teams that gamble on gaining track position with their primary driver early, adding strategic variability to the race.

“If we have a full green race, every car will do the same strategy and the race will be boring as bat shit, which is disappointing,” Tander told Speedcafe when asked of the impact of the rule.

“I totally do not understand why this rule has come in. I don’t understand why it’s come in for Bathurst and it makes even less sense for this race.”

The push to ensure the star drivers are in the cars for the start is said to stem back to James Warburton’s time as Supercars CEO. The executive is also known to have supported the idea during his time as boss of Seven.

It gained momentum off the back of the 2022 Bathurst 1000, where an early crash between co-drivers took out several key contenders.

The Supercars Board signed off the regulation change late last year despite pushback from the team-based Commission and public criticism from co-drivers including Tander.

“It makes the co-driver less important,” argues Tander, who is set to share the #19 Penrite Racing Ford Mustang with Matt Payne.

“The start and managing the first part of the race traditionally at Sandown has been the role of the co-driver and it’s taken that away.

“For me it doesn’t change my life because I’ve done that in my career and all the rest of it.

“If you’re a young co-driver trying to come in and establish yourself and get your name put forward, there’s every chance you’ll be anonymous for 54 laps in the middle of the race.

“It won’t be until teams do their analysis later that they understand whether a co-driver did a good job or a bad job.”

The Payne/Tander combination is expected to be among those to beat on Sunday, despite the team’s struggles on the super soft tyre at the most recent event at Symmons Plains.

“If we execute well, the team does a good job, the drivers do a good job and strategy-wise we nail it, I think we’ll have the speed to be a contender,” he said.

“But as far as looking at what the outcome is, I’ve put no effort into that. The effort has gone into making sure we do our job properly.”