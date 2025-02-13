The eROC competition returns as part of ROC’s first foray into the southern hemisphere, which will take place at Accor Stadium in Sydney on March 7-8.

Sim racers from around the world will have the opportunity to qualify for the ROC using the Asset Corsa platform.

The qualifying process kicks off at 5pm AEDT today (Thursday) with a first round that will run until 10pm AEDT on February 17.

A second round will then take place between February 19-23.

The qualifying rounds will see sim racers lapping a historical ROC stadium track with lap times to be validated by screen recording.

Times from both rounds will be combined with four drivers scoring an all-expenses trip to Sydney to take part in the historic ROC event.

The four will be made up of the fastest driver in Asia, fastest in Australia, fastest in Oceania and fastest from the rest of the world.

A road-going licence is required for eligibility.

“The eROC concept is something that we are very proud of at Race Of Champions and it is great that we have the opportunity to have the online element as part of our inaugural Sydney event at Accor Stadium,” said ROC boss Fredrik Johnsson.

“The 2025 eROC finalists will have a chance to follow in the footsteps of previous eROC winners Enzo Bonito, James Baldwin, Jarno Opmeer and Lucas Blakeley who all showed themselves extremely competitive against some of the world’s best drivers in real race cars.

“Bonito historically defeated Formula E champion Lucas Di Grassi in Mexico’s ROC Nations Cup, Baldwin also took a victory for eROC All Stars and most recently Lucas Blakeley defeated Sebastien Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and Mika Hakkinen at the ROC World Final on snow and ice by the Arctic Circle in Sweden.

“There have always been massive incentives to win the eROC competition, but to win a trip to Sydney for the inaugural ROC in the Southern Hemisphere takes it to another level.”

Tickets for the Sydney ROC are on sale at Ticketek.com.au.

Rules and guidelines for the competition: https://www.raceofchampions.com/eroc-2025