Venues NSW has teamed up with TEG Sport to bring the long-standing stadium motorsport event to the Southern Hemisphere for the first time.

The ROC event will take place on a purpose built circuit inside Accor Stadium over two nights in early March.

The ROC Nations Cup, where countries battle each other in teams of two, will take place on March 7, before the individual competition on March 8.

It is being billed as a battle between F1, IndyCar, Le Mans, World Rally and Rally X legends.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the Race Of Champions to Australia for the first time ever,” said Race of Champions President and Co-Founder Fredrik Johnsson.

“ROC has always been about pushing drivers to their limits in unique conditions.

“Australia has a rich motorsport heritage, and we’re looking forward to celebrating that by pitting some of the best Australian drivers against some of the world’s most legendary racing stars in a spectacular showdown in the middle of Accor Stadium.”

The Australian team will be led by seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup, who has been the spearhead for Aussie ROC teams in the past.

“I had a great time competing at the Race of Champions World Finals in Bangkok and Barbados,” said Whincup.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the ROC driver line up again in 2025, especially with the event being hosted in Sydney.

“Competing alongside some of the best drivers in the world from so many different racing series is always an incredible challenge and representing Australian motorsport on home soil now that ROC comes to Australia for the first time makes it even more special.

“I can’t wait to get out there and give it everything for the Aussie fans.”

Mick Doohan, who has also competed at ROC events in the past, welcomed the event’s decision to come down under.

“It’s great news that the Race of Champions is finally coming here to Australia for the first time,” said the MotoGP legend.

“I’ve truly enjoyed my participations in the event in the past. ROC’s concept with drivers from different forms of motorsport competing head-to-head inside a stadium with the spectators so close to the action creates a fantastic atmosphere both for the drivers and fans.”