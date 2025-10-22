The team at Out There Productions has offered the rare opportunity for one lucky bidder and three guests to stand between a pair 11,000-plus horsepower Top Fuel monsters at one of Australia’s leading race tracks.

The auction has been launched through Lloyds Auctions and will go live in the room at the sold out Pirtek Legends Night, featuring Supercars and NASCAR legend Marcos Ambrose, at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday night.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the auction will go to Motorsport Ministries, thanks to Lloyds Auctions who are a major partner in the fundraising program.

Click here to make your bid.

The experience will include four tickets to a 2026 National Drag Racing Championship (NDRC) event in Queensland (Willowbank), NSW (Sydney Dragway), South Australia (Dragway at The Bend) or the Northern Territory (Hidden Valley).

Once in the gate you will be provided with a personal tour of the event pit/paddock facilities and meet and greet with some of the sport’s leading competitors before you are personally escorted to the start line, according to Out There Productions’ Andy Lopez.

“The winning bidder and three guests will experience all the sights, sounds, smells, heat, vibrations and excitement as the two cars stage for one of the great head-to-head battles in world sport,” said Lopez.

“Their heart rate will peak as the lights on the ‘Christmas tree’ go green. Every bone in their body will rattle as the rear tyres expand massively and flames explode from the engines of both cars as they rocket to speeds in excess of 500 km/h.

“It sounds dramatic and it is. We are just happy we can help create such an experience and support a great organisation like Motorsport Ministries at the same time.”

Pirtek Legends Night founder Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray brokered the deal for the inclusion of the Top Fuel experience.

“I have been fortunate enough to do some very cool things through my career, but standing on the start line for a Top Fuel event would take some beating,” said Murray.

“I approached Andy and his team about the idea and they have been incredibly enthusiastic to create an opportunity for one lucky bidder and their guest to have the same opportunity.

“The roar is deafening, the speed instant and violent, and for just a few seconds, time seems to warp as 11,000 horsepower drags you toward the finish line faster than your mind can process.

“The race might last less than four seconds, but the memories and bragging rights will last a lifetime.”

* A venue and invite will be finalised once the winning bidder decides which 2026 event they would like to attend.

* As part of this package Out There Productions has also offered two Platinum season tickets to the 2026 SummerNats 38 in Canberra (these are sold out months in advance) – Australia’s leading Horsepower Party from January 8-11. The Summernats have become an institution in Australian car culture since 1987 and a must do for anyone into cars and having a great time.

As well as the chance to be on the Top Fuel start line, you can also buy a flag with the signatures of all the Supercars champions in the modern era from 1993 and purchase an original Pirtek Enduro Cup signed by all the winners from 2013 to 2019.

Tony Longhurst has also donated $5000 worth of lift services at The Boat Works as well as a rare 1930 AJS motorcycle from his vintage collection.

There is also a list of experiences including a private jet tour to the 2026 Repco Bathurst 1000, a 15-person corporate experience at the Norwell Motorplex, a return trip for two to Highlands Park in New Zealand and a ride in a $4 million Aston Martin Vulcan, a Presidential Suite package at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, a lunch with multiple AFL premiership player and coach Chris Scott, a corporate package at next year’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, a private “after hours” dinner at Dick Johnson Racing and the chance to wave the chequered flag on Sunday at the Gold Coast 500.

Racing memorabilia includes a wheel and tyre from Marcos Ambrose’s Sprint Cup race-winning car from 2012 signed by Ambrose and Richard Petty and Shane Van Gisbergen’s NASCAR pole suit from Sonoma earlier this year.

2025 AUCTION LIST

1: ONE-OF-A-KIND RACE-WORN BRODIE KOSTECKI HELMET

2: WAVE THE CHEQUERED FLAG AT THE 2025 BOOST MOBILE GOLD COAST 500

3: EXCLUSIVE JW MARRIOTT GOLD COAST RESORT & SPA – PRESIDENTIAL SUITE

4: BOAT MAINTENANCE PACKAGE – THE BOAT WORKS

5: RETURN TRIP TO HIGHLANDS PARK AND RIDE IN ASTON MARTIN VULCAN

6: SIGNED V8 SUPERCARS CHAMPIONS CHEQUERED FLAG 1993-2024

7: THREE-DAY ON-TRACK PIRTEK CORPORATE AND JW MARRIOTT PACKAGE AT 2026

BOOST MOBILE GOLD COAST 500

8: LUNCH WITH MULTIPLE AFL PREMIERSHIP PLAYER & COACH CHRIS SCOTT

9: PRIVATE VIP DICK JOHNSON RACING DINNER – FOR FOUR!

10: EXTREMELY RARE AJS R7 VINTAGE MOTORCYCLE

11: NORWELL MOTORPLEX CORPORATE DAY FOR 15 PEOPLE

12: PIRTEK CUP TROPHY – SIGNED BY ALL THE WINNERS 2013-2019

13: SHANE VAN GISBERGEN SONOMA POLE-WINNING NASCAR SUIT

14: SIGNED WHEEL/TYRE FROM MARCOS AMBROSE 2012 WINNING NASCAR

15: STAND ON THE START LINE FOR A TOP FUEL EVENT

16: PRIVATE JET AND CORPORATE HOSPITALITY AT 2026 BATHURST 1000