The Chase will feature a bar, food and drink stands, and a big screen for those watching at the fastest corner in Australia.

Big screens have also been added on the inside of Hell Corner for those watching from the hill at the end of Mount Panorama's pit straight and in the merchandise/food area in Harris Park.

The pit lane rooftop bar area has been improved, with that facility, along with the broader pit and paddock areas remaining free to access for all ticketholders.

With the potential for hot weather, new shade structures will be erected along pit straight for the benefit of those on the viewing mounds, while water misting zones will be in place in Harris Park and other areas around the venue.

Full-field autograph sessions will take place on Thursday at the Track to Town parade in Russell Street, and at the circuit on Saturday prior to the final stages of Qualifying.

The changes have been made following fan feedback.

“We've taken note of what fans have been saying about how we can improve the event,” said Event Director Shane Rudzis.

“We get a lot of feedback in person, via email and via key internet forums and we take it all in, good and bad.

“The investment in improving amenities this year is proof we're listening to the fans and putting back into the event as it continues to grow – and we will continue to do so.”

The 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place from February 16-18.