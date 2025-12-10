The Auckland Council Governing Body in 2024 committed to spending $11 million NZD ($9.5 million AUD) on the Onehunga venue.

Upgrades include a rejuvenated track surface, new walls, new catch fencing, and new 500lux floodlights.

An expanded pit area has a capacity for 130 competitors, up from its previous capacity of 90.

Other upgrades include improved toilets and a heritage wall that honours the track’s history, which dates back to 1967.

The venue’s capacity is 4500, of which 3000 are seated.

The $11 million NZD upgrade to Waikaraka Park and decision to shutter Western Springs came on the advice of Auckland Council’s economic development arm Tataki Auckland Unlimited.

Auckland Council did not renew the licence to continue racing at the historic Western Springs venue, forcing the consolidation of open-wheel racing to the stock car and saloon speedway.

While the advocacy group Save Our Speedway remains committed to bringing racing back to Western Springs, the summer season has already begun at the new-look Waikaraka Park.

Speaking with Speedcafe, Tataki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill acknowledged Western Springs but said the consolidation to Waikaraka Park was a positive outcome.

“It’s important, I think, that this is really about consolidating speedway and giving it certainty and a home into the future,” said Hill.

“We acknowledge that Western Springs has been a historic and fantastic speedway track and facility.

“People have had some amazing times there, and it’s been an important part of speedway, but this is really about the future and getting a single venue.

“It’s an outcome I think that’s really good for Auckland.”

Bruce Robertson promoted open-wheel racing at Western Springs as well as the stock cars and saloons at Waikaraka Park.

He also has experience promoting speedway racing in Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, and still promotes at a Palmerston North venue in New Zealand’s central North Island.

Although he was sad to see racing at Western Springs cease, he said it was a long time coming, but that the net positive was the long-awaited upgrades to Waikaraka Park.

“For 20 years, they’ve been talking about wanting to close it, so the writing was on the wall, that was for sure,” Robertson told Speedcafe.

“And they eventually decided that that was it, and we’re going to put up the tender for interested parties again, who wanted to do a redevelopment at Western Springs.

“It’s absolutely stunning what’s gone on here [at Waikaraka Park]. It’s very similar to what we have in Palmerston North.

“Palmerston North, the track is right in the middle of the city, within 500 meters of the town square, and it has these fantastic pit facilities like we’ve got here in Auckland now.

“The new wall has gone in, which is again superior to what we’ve got at Palmerston North. There’s a new safety fence, which is superior to anything in New Zealand and Australia.

“The track is banked as well, which is quite unique for a quarter-mile speedway track. Most of them are flat tracks, we’d call them. This one has got about a metre banking from the wall down to the pole line.”

The lease between Auckland Council and the Maungakiekie-Tamaki Local Board is for 25 years, safeguarding the venue through to 2051.

The upgrades have been in the making for the best part of a decade, with the multi-million dollar upgrade long debated by the Auckland Council.

“The local board who are responsible for that part of Auckland and Waikaraka Park are absolutely thrilled and excited to have speedway there,” said Hill.

“Debbie Burrows, the chair, was at the unveiling. It’s something that’s been in the long-term plan for nine years. They’ve always had a vision of this happening. Now to see it in reality, she’s very excited.

“She was talking about, they’re going to start having a market there and they will make the most of having a facility and the speedway guys meeting there.”

Burrows hailed the upgrades a long-awaited win for Auckland.

“Waikaraka Park is a beloved asset for this community and these upgrades will be transformative for how this facility can operate in the future,” said Burrows.

“The Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board has always supported and sought long-term investment in Waikaraka Park through our approved Waikaraka Park masterplan, and now we look forward to the new racing opportunities made possible through these upgrades.

“We know drivers and fans are excited to see racing on the upgraded track on Saturday for the first time”.

Waikaraka Park held its first stock car and saloon meeting on Saturday, November 29. The first open-wheel meeting at Waikaraka Park is scheduled for Saturday, December 13.

In total, 24 race nights are scheduled for the upcoming season, including a minimum of 11 dedicated race nights for the open wheel classes this season and a commitment for 12 race meetings in subsequent seasons.