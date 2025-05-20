The multi-purpose facility serves as the home of speedway racing in Auckland and the Ponsonby Rugby Club.

Famed for its natural amphitheatre, Western Springs has hosted high-profile music acts including David Bowie. ACDC, Bob Marley, Elton John, Pink Floyd and more.

Public submissions were opened by Auckland Council and its economic development agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on Monday, May 19. Submissions are open until Sunday, June 15.

The council has outlined three options in its public consultations — either the newly-proposed Auckland Arena football stadium, Hollywood Bowl-style Western Springs Bowl, or an option that would keep the status quo or an alternative option.

Auckland Arena (Option 1) would transform the site into a purpose-built 12,500- to 15,000-seat stadium for the Auckland FC A-League club.

Included in the Auckland Arena proposal are high-performance facilities, outer fields, as well as basketball, football, and padel courts.

Proposed commercial activity includes hospitality options and a health centre.

The initial construction and ongoing maintenance would be covered by the prospective leaseholders.

The ownership and built infrastructure would transfer to Tātaki Auckland Unlimited once the lease ends. That’s reliant on a long-term lease of 50 years with two 25-year rights renewals.

Private investment is estimated between 200 million NZD and 300 million NZD.

The Auckland Arena proposal is being led by former All Blacks lock Ali Williams and his partner Anna Mowbray, who are co-owners of Auckland FC with US businessmen Bill Foley and Bennett Rosenthal.

The other proposal (Option 2), Western Springs Bowl, would turn the speedway into a permanent music amphitheatre seating 50,000 with a permanent stage.

In addition, a 5000- to 8000-seat boutique stadium and community sport facility with clubrooms, a corporate hospitality venue, and gym would be constructed.

That option would remain a community sports facility and keep the Ponsonby Rugby Club.

It would require private investment capital upwards of 30 million NZD and rate-payer council funding, thought to be around 20 million NZD.

An additional 48 million NZD to 107 million NZD cost to ratepayers over 50 years is expected due to continued stadium operation and maintenance.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited would take ownership of the venue and issue a lease for an initial term of 30 years plus two 10-year lease rights renewals.

Option 3 includes scenarios where the incumbent Ponsonby Rugby Club remains while managing the venue for concerts and festivals.

According to the proposal, “Other ideas for the venue could also be explored under this option. This could include speedway returning to Western Springs Stadium in some form.”

The council added: “The estimated cost to the ratepayer of the existing arrangement if the lease with Ponsonby Rugby Club was extended is $31.1 million spread over a 50-year lease period.”

“Western Springs has a rich and layered history,” said Max Hardy, Auckland Council’s director of group strategy and chief executive’s office.

“From the time when tuna, that’s eels, were fished in the springs, to its use as a vital water reservoir for the city, and later a stadium for speedway, sport, and iconic concerts.

“Now’s the time to tell us what you’d like to see here in the future.”

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill said the venue has massive potential as a football stadium or music venue.

“Western Springs Stadium is a special place with huge potential to evolve and meet the needs of our vibrant city and region,” said Hill.

“TAU ran an expression of interest process that resulted in two strong options, and we look forward to hearing what Aucklanders want to see happen to the site.”

After the public consultation has been completed, Auckland Council will meet on July 31 to review and consider feedback and supporting analysis.

If Option 1 or Option 2 are the preferred pic, then Auckland Council will work to complete a deal that will include further investigations, due diligence, a business case, and development of contract terms.

Aucklanders can cast their views via the AK Have Your Say website.