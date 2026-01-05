Waters made his Sprintcar debut in 2021 with Chief Racing under the guidance of team owner Colin McQuinn.

The Tickford Racing driver did not contest the latest summer of speedway, and now Chief Racing has announced its closure.

“Today we would like to officially announce that the Chief Racing will not continue racing,” a statement read.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but ultimately, the best for the team at the moment.

“Thank you to everyone for supporting us and following along for the last five years.

“While that illustrious A-Main win escaped us, it has been an amazing journey, nonetheless. We are so grateful for the time we’ve spent in this sport.

“While we won’t be trackside this season, it does not mean Cam won’t be. We wish him all the best for the future.”

While Waters has not been on track, Tickford Racing teammate Thomas Randle recently got behind the wheel of a V8 Dirt Modified at Avalon Raceway.