The incident occurred during the C-Main when a part failure led to the front wheel coming off Brenten Farrer’s 410 Sprintcar.

It bounced over the trackside fencing and through a busy spectator area.

Thankfully there were no significant injuries, with one person treated at the first aid room at the track and another affected not requiring medical intervention at all.

“Avalon Raceway Management on behalf of the Drew Family would like to update everyone on the unfortunate incident that occurred during the running of the Sprintcar C-Main on Friday December 12, 2025,” read a statement from speedway operations manager David Mills.

“The incident involved a part failure, with a Sprintcar wheel and tyre from the V34 entry of Brenten Farrer, entering the spectator compound in turn three of the venue.

“We ask that the privacy and health of those involved is everyone’s first thought.

“Most importantly all involved are in good health today and have been contacted via venue management. One person involved, a long-standing and highly valued Avalon Raceway volunteer, was treated on scene before being able to be assisted for further observation at one of the venues first aid rooms.

“Medical staff were able to complete all necessary checks before allowing the patron to be released into the care of family and friends, who we also thank for providing transport home to the gentlemen concerned.

“A second person, also affected by the incident required no medical treatment but has also been contacted by management.

“Venue management would like to thank those in the immediate vicinity of the incident who rendered assistance as well as our contracted medical staff for their care and treatment of the person involved.

“Moving forward proper procedures and protocols will be completed as a review into the incident from on-track right through to the return of the patron to the care of family and friends along with everything in between, including the venue’s catch fence.”

Mills also addressed social media footage of the incident being circulated before the extent of any injuries had been confirmed.

“While we understand incidents of this nature are of public interest, Avalon Raceway management would like to acknowledge that they are aware of footage that has entered the public space, while having not been contacted directly by any parties for comment or approval,” he added.

“Whilst not shying away from our commitment to competitors, officials and public safety, the privacy of those involved in all aspects has not been considered and adds another layer of disappointment to the incident.

“These are based around the fact individuals can see fit to share footage and/or information without correct knowledge of the outcome of said incidents whether that be better or worse.

“Venue management feels this breaches the individuals’ and familes’ right to privacy, especially given the outcome of any potential injury or worse was not yet known to the public.

“Moving forward Avalon Raceway will continue its review of the incident, implementing change as required to avoid another incident of this nature, whilst also continuing to provide high level motorsport entertainment with the total understanding that motorsport racing can be dangerous.

“We thank everyone for their interest in the matter and now look forward to all being in readiness for our next race meeting on Saturday December 20.”