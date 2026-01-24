It proved one of the races of Hallett’s career, starting 12th and slicing his way through the field to lock himself into Sunday’s final front row.

“Honestly starting that far back all we were focused on was the top four so we could lock into the Classic final,” Hallett said.

“I’m actually completely surprised but over the moon to be standing here with the win – it’s awesome.

“Hats off to the speedway, they put on a brilliant surface for that final to allow that much passing.”

The 2023 Classic champion beat home South Australian pole-sitter Matt Egel and Tasmanian Jock Goodyer to complete the Friday podium before a heaving Warrnambool crowd.

Veteran three-time Classic champion Kerry Madsen was fourth ahead of Kiwi youngster Max Guilford.

The leading American was Carson Macedo who finished 10th after a tumultuous night.

The World of Outlaws star failed to post a time in qualifying after engine gremlins, forcing him to race from the back of the B-Main through to the feature.

Hallett, Egel, Goodyer and Madsen have all now locked into Sunday’s $60,000-to-win Classic final.

The hard luck story of the opening night belonged to little known Ryan Potts.

The Queenslander destroyed his car in hot laps in one of the most wicked crashes seen at the event, but thankfully walked away unscathed.

The second half of the 90-car field has their chance to qualify tonight, with scorching Warrnambool temperatures expected to nudge 40 degrees.

Defending Classic champ James McFadden, plus former winners Lockie McHugh and Aaron Reutzel, and reigning Knoxville Nationals champion Ryan Timms headline the Night 2 action.

West Australian James Inglis will hit the track at the same time as his sister Madison takes to the court in her Australian Open third round clash at Melbourne Park.