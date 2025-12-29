Off the back a stunning Perth debut on Boxing Day, coming from the back of the field to finish second in a full green feature, the NASCAR aspirant put on another clinic to kick off the three-night High Limit bonanza.

The Californian made quick progress from fourth on the grid, passing pole man Kaiden Manders for the lead by the eighth lap.

Manders stayed in the fight and even managed to reclaim the lead briefly after a late-race caution, however Day was ultimately too good, scoring the $15,000 bounty with a well-crafted victory.

“This place is just awesome, it suits my style really well,” said Day of the Perth venue.

“Definitely a different track tonight than we had on Boxing Day. It’s good to know we’ve got our car good in both of those conditions.

“Hats off to [Manders], he kept me honest for sure. It gets tricky in lapped traffic when you lose your clean air and your race car starts working a little worse. You just get to them and you and you really slow down.

“I did my best to try and stay in clean air and keep it rolling, but it’s hard when the track is this wide.”

Another WA driver, Krikke Motorsport’s Dayne Kingshott, completed the podium after a race-long battle with Jock Goodyer.

Buddy Kofoid, who won on Boxing Day, finished fifth in the High Limit opener ahead of Motorplex regulars James McFadden and Callum Williamson.

They were followed by a trio of Americans in Cole Macedo, Brock Zearfoss and Brad Sweet, while an in-form Kerry Madsen came home 11th.

The biggest shock of the night was a lowly 17th place finish for reigning High Limit International winner Kyle Larson.

After running in the top 10 early a flat right-rear put him to the back of the field early in the race.

High Limit International continues at Perth Motorplex on Monday night.