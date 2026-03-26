The venue has postponed both its Fast Friday meeting and Saturday night’s Sprintcar Grand Final as the tropical storm intensifies off the West Australian coast.

Narelle is expected to hit land Friday evening with the north west of the state to cop the brunt of the cyclone.

However the metropolitan Perth area is also set to be impacted with heavy rainfall on the forecast across the weekend.

While speedway promoters traditionally have a wait-and-see approach to weather cancellations, Motorplex officials have elected to go early on postponements, with Fast Friday to now take place on April 9 and the Grand Final on April 10.

“It’s certainly not ideal to be rescheduling any events like this, but given the extreme circumstances we face, with Tropical Cyclone Narelle inbound to Perth, it’s a necessary decision,” said Motorplex general manager Gavin Migro.

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“As we all know, everyone on social media is a weather expert right now. It’s important to follow all current weather warnings and advice – we encourage everyone to be vigilant [and] stay safe and dry this weekend.

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“We look forward to seeing you all back for the EGT Fast Fridays #4 and Maddington Toyota Speedway Grand Final in two weeks.”

Tickets for this weekend will automatically roll over to the rescheduled dates, with those not able to attend urged to contact Perth Motorplex before 5pm April 2 for a refund.