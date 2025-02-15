The local hero had both pace and luck on his side across the opening night of one of the biggest speedway meets of the West Aussie season.

He ran second in his heat to an in-form James McFadden and second in the B-Dash to Lochie McHugh – but wouldn’t have to take on either in the A-Main.

McFadden’s night took a turn for the worse in the A-Dash when his car broke a unijoint while he held a comfortable lead, which put him to the back of the Top 10 for the A-Main.

In fact it was a race against time for the Classic/Aussie Title double winner to make the final at all.

McHugh, meanwhile, didn’t see the green light in the 30-lap feature, his car stopping with a master cylinder issue on the roll around laps.

Williamson took full advantage of the situation to bolt into the lead of the A-Main and never look back, easily navigating the 30 laps to win by the best part of four seconds.

The podium was filled by two hard chargers, with McFadden working his way through the top order to grab second behind Williamson.

To do so he had to run down a rapid Kerry Madsen, who came through the Mid Pack Madness to run as high as second before eventually losing out to McFadden.

Marcus Dumnesy finished fourth followed by Krikke Motorsport driver Dayne Kingshott whose WA series lead took another dent thanks to Williamson’s triumph.

Kaiden Manders was sixth ahead of Mick Saller, Jock Goodyer, Taylor Milling – who started the night with an impressive Quick Time – and Jason Pryde.

The Krikke Boys Shootout continues tomorrow (Saturday).