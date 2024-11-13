A 10-car demo took place in front of media ahead of full-blown practice on the flat, 342-metre temporary dirt track later this evening.

Local driver Ben Morris, who was a late addition to the 40-car field, came unstuck but shrugged off the incident.

“I went out there and thought I’d have some fun and I just unsettled myself, that’s all it was,” Morris told Speedcafe. “I got lost in the marbles, just like any track, you get lost in the marbles and you slide, and I couldn’t recover it.

“I hit the wall, bounced and just toppled over. It didn’t even do much damage other than a top wing.”

Morris praised safety workers onsite at the venue.

“They came over, checked up on me, helped me get out of the car, got the car on the ground safely,” he said.

“The fire crew and first aid were there on the scene to check on me, asked me the standard questions and made sure I was all good.

“It was just like a standard speedway meeting.”

Sprintcar racing action will take place on Thursday and Friday nights following the rapid conversion of a cricket oval into a clay speedway.

“It’s pretty good for the resources and the time they’ve had to make it, I think they’ve done an excellent job,” Morris said of the track.

“From what I could feel on the track everyone is going to be guessing. They have to adjust because it’s the first time on this track.

“A lot of the people have raced on a lot of different tracks, so Jock Goodyer, Lachlan McHugh, Brock Hallett, I’d say they’re probably the best shots [to win], because they’ve experienced the most amount of tracks and they can dial themselves in.

“But I think really this weekend is up for grabs for a lot of people. If they hit the money on the setup they’re in for a winning ticket I reckon.”