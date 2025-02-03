SRO Motorsport Australia has taken over from Motorsport Australia as the principal promoter of the racing platform this year and is set to reinvigorate it with a premium, GT-focused feel.

The events will be headlined by GT World Challenge Australia and feature Monochrome GT4, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Radical Cup and Ferrari Challenge.

Much was made of the impending change at the end of last year, with the SpeedSeries – which has a heritage harking back to 2006 under various names – being farewelled.

However, SRO has now confirmed that both the Shannons sponsorship and SpeedSeries name is set to carry over.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to retain the Shannons SpeedSeries name in 2025 and continue this series’ great legacy,” said SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan.

“The Shannons SpeedSeries name carries significant credibility and familiarity within the Australian motorsport community and we believe it was important to integrate it into the new era led by SRO Motorsports Australia.

“Keeping the name emphasises our commitment to building a new platform centred around our GT identity and paying homage to the rich history and character of the Shannons SpeedSeries — something we endeavour to contribute to in the years to come.

“A big thank you to the team at Shannons Insurance, whose continued support for the latest iteration of the SpeedSeries highlights its commitment to Australian motorsport and our shared vision of taking an already great product to the next level.”

The new era for the SpeedSeries is a joint venture between SRO and Motorsport Australia, which has handed control to the SRO as part of a plan to reduce its involvement in event promotion.

Lisa Crampton, Motorsport Australia Sporting & Technical Director, welcomed the ongoing use of the SpeedSeries name.

“There has been overwhelmingly positive sentiment for the SpeedSeries brand and its history, and Motorsport Australia trusts SRO to continue the SpeedSeries legacy under its leadership,” said Crampton.

“The SpeedSeries plays an important role to provide a platform of national level circuit racing for our teams and competitors, for our Motorsport Australia Officials to nurture and gain experience, and for spectators to experience an accessible and affordable variety of motorsport.

“Shannons Insurance has played a significant role with the SpeedSeries over the decades, and it’s equally pleasing to see them continue their support of Australian motorsport.”

The 2025 SpeedSeries will take place over six rounds, beginning at Phillip Island in April.

2025 Shannons SpeedSeries Calendar

Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC – April 4-6

Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW – May 2-4

Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD – May 30-June 1

Round 4: Sandown Raceway, VIC – July 25-27

Round 5: Shell V-Power Motorsport Park, SA – September 5-7

Round 6: Hampton Downs, NZ – October 31-November 2