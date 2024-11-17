Stanaway has been sidelined since yesterday after concerns were raised over delayed concussion symptoms from his nasty Friday evening crash.

Dale Wood was a last-minute sub for Stanaway yesterday, while Kai Allen has now been cleared to race the #26 today.

“Following further medical consultation, Richie Stanaway has not been medically cleared to take part in today’s Supercars Championship proceedings,” read a Grove Racing statement.

“As such, Kai Allen will step into car 26, following dispensation from Supercars and Motorsport Australia.

“Grove Racing would like to extend their thanks to all Super2 teams and the Repco Supercars Championship for helping to facilitate this.”

Grove Racing’s initial plan for Saturday was to run new recruit Allen, however that was blocked due to the eligibility rules regarding Super2.

That meant a last-minute call-up for Dale Wood.

Without dispensation, Allen would have needed to withdraw from Super2 for the rest of the weekend and forgo any chance of winning a second title.

He heads into today’s final Super2 race sitting third in the standings.

Grove Racing required approval from all Super2 teams for Allen to do double duties, something it was able to attain after a brief but successful canvassing mission last night.

According to the official Supercars website, a rule was signed off to permit the Super2 driver to start. Motorsport Australia and Supercars gave Allen dispensation to compete.

The rule change to A6.2.4 of the 2024 Supercars Operations Manual reads as follows:

1.1 DUNLOP SERIES ELIGIBILITY

1.1.1 At this Event only, note the following amendment to Rule 6.2.4

A6.2.4 A Driver is permitted to Compete in the VCS and Dunlop Series at the same Sprint Event.