Dick Johnson Racing is undergoing a significant off-season restructure that includes a return for Dr Ryan Story and the departure of Ludo Lacroix.

The Ford Supercars squad will implement a number of changes to its team structure ahead of 2024, starting with co-owner Story returning to the team principal role.

As a result, Ben Croke – who has held the team principal role since 2021 – will shift back to team manager.

Mark Fenning, meanwhile, takes over as Director of Engineering, while Perry Kapper, who oversaw the development of the Gen3 Mustang, will engineer Anton De Pasquale’s car next season.

The new structure won’t include technical whizz Lacroix, who departs the team after seven years.

“2023 was a challenging year for us and certainly not at the level we aspire to be,” said DJR CEO David Noble.

“We have learnt an enormous amount this year not only about the cars but, in particular, about ourselves. We have spent time reviewing the year and considering change.

“We pay tribute to the enormous effort of our staff and particularly thank Ludo for his contribution over many years and respect his decision to step back.

“In welcoming back Ryan to the fold and to have the experience and depth of talent in Mark Fenning and Perry Kapper in our engineering department, we have begun our 2024 preparations in earnest.”

Story explained that his return to the TP role has been facilitated by an upswing in his health.

“Following a few years of health challenges, I’m delighted to return to the role of team principal,” he said.

“We have a strong foundation upon which to build, and this restructure is all about looking towards the future for the Shell V-Power Racing Team.

“Ludo will be sorely missed and we cannot thank him enough for his contribution to our successes over many years. Mark and Perry in particular have led us through the WindShear program and redressing the imbalances that have faced us in 2023.

“I’m excited at the challenges ahead of us!”

That excitement is shared by Supercars legend and DJR co-owner Dick Johnson.

“Ryan is like a son to me and to welcome him back into this role means the world to all of us,” he said.

“We have great people, the best supporters and the best partners in the business. Bring on 2024!”