The Albury-based squad will have its #8 Andre Heimgartner and #14 Cam Hill Supras on track exactly a week out from the pre-season test in Sydney.

Heimgartner’s car has been competed in its R&J Batteries colours that are set to be unveiled at the test, while Hill’s will turn its first laps in plain black.

It will mark Hill’s first drive of a Supra, while Heimgartner sampled Walkinshaw TWG Racing’s test mule at Winton earlier this year.

“Running the cars is going to be a very proud moment,” team owner Jones told Speedcafe.

“It’s one of those moments in time when you have a couple of new cars with a new manufacturer, it’s the start of a very exciting relationship.

“I’m looking forward to being there for it.”

The cars are set to take to the track for the first time during the afternoon.

BJR’s double shakedown will follow the long-awaited arrival of two Toyota V8 engines at BJR last week.

The team’s truck driver couriered the engines down from Supercars’ engine shop in Brisbane – one arriving on Wednesday and the second Friday.

BJR’s third car for Macauley Jones is a converted Chevrolet Camaro and therefore does not receive a shakedown under Supercars rules.

Walkinshaw had its first Supra on track early last September, completing 5000km of engine test mileage across a range of circuits.

That car is set to be raced by Ryan Wood, while Chaz Mostert’s new machine was shaken down as part of parity testing at Queensland Raceway on Monday.