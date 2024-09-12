The category’s key technical staff and members of homologation teams Triple Eight and Dick Johnson Racing spent time at the dyno earlier this month.

While the high-tech transient dyno has been touted as the method to definitive parity between the engines, Supercars says it must validate the results in Australia.

“Supercars can confirm that the engine testing program that took place at the AVL Facility in Detroit has been successfully completed and the engines are now en route back to Australia,” said a Supercars spokesperson.

“The next phase of the engine testing program will be the comprehensive review of all the information generated over the eight weeks at AVL and further dyno testing of both the Ford and Chevrolet engines in Australia at Supercars’ engine testing facility to correlate all results.

“Following this, changes agreed to by Supercars and the HTs will undergo an on-track test before any adjustments are officially implemented.

“Our priority is to ensure that all data collected and any subsequent changes to engines are done so in a timely manner but only after the complete study has been finished.”

It’s expected that any changes would be ready in time for next month’s Bathurst 1000.