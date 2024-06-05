The series hasn't run a full trio of long-distance, two-driver races since 2019, with the global health crisis prompting a scaling back to just the Bathurst 1000 for 2020 to 2022.

The Sandown 500 then returned last year, while the Gold Coast – formerly a two-driver enduro – has continued as a single-driver event since the pandemic.

While that will continue to be the case for Surfers Paradise next season, there are advanced plans to restore a three-round enduro season.

Supercars has already confirmed that The Bend Motorsport Park will return to the calendar next season with a two-driver enduro.

That was initially expected to sit alongside the Bathurst 1000 and replace the Sandown 500, however it is becoming increasingly likely that Sandown will retain its endurance status.

Some teams are already working towards a three-event enduro season consisting of The Bend, Sandown and Bathurst.

Supercars kingpin Barclay Nettlefold recently confirmed that the series is working on an expanded calendar for 2025.

A season opener under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park is becoming an increasingly likely proposition, ahead of Albert Park in the middle of March.

Along with The Bend, Queensland Raceway and Winton are also tipped to return to the schedule which, with the subtraction of the Bathurst 500, would leave the schedule at 14 events.