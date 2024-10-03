Supercars struck a deal with GM in 2020 for the development of a Gen3 Camaro race car, the IP of which is owned by the championship.

It was a critical move for the category following the demise of GM’s Australian brand Holden, keeping the long running racetrack rivalry with Ford alive.

GM Australia and New Zealand’s managing director Jess Bala confirmed to Torquecafe’s Stephen Ottley that the deal expires this year and a new multi-year agreement is close.

“Right now, we’re talking with Supercars around extending our own agreement, so we’re about to sign that, so we’re in the sport,” Bala said.

The Camaro is set to race on despite being discontinued globally at the beginning of 2024, having only briefly been sold in Australia from 2018 to 2020.

Chevrolet products sold locally under the GM Special Vehicles banner are the Silverado pickup and Corvette sportscar.

GMSV is also soon to launch the GMC and Cadillac brands into the Australian market, but with SUV models only.

Chevrolet is still racing the Camaro in NASCAR and, with no plan for a replacement currently apparent, the status quo will remain in Supercars too.

Asked if GM is happy to keep running the Camaro indefinitely in Supercars, Bala said: “Absolutely.

“I mean, unless something on the sport’s side changes or obviously something changes internally that, you know, we’re not aware of the future plans yet, but for now, absolutely.

“We’re doing very well with that car, as you can see, based on the results.”

According to Bala, the racing program still has benefit to GMSV.

“At least Chevrolet’s there and that’s what we’re selling here with trucks and obviously with Corvette,” she said.

“And we then have the ability to activate all the races as well, so people see our product, we sell merch as well. So it works.”

A new deal for Triple Eight to remain the Chevrolet homologation team is expected to follow the signing of the Supercars agreement.

“They’re doing very well working with us, for the time being,” said Bala of Triple Eight, which has been the GM homologation team since 2017.

“As far as I’m aware, they’re not looking at going anywhere else.

“But they’ve had a lot of success with Chevy racing as well and we love working with them and I know it’s vice versa.”

Bala also reiterated GM’s positive position on Toyota’s impending entry into Supercars in 2026, which will echo the three-way brand battle seen in NASCAR.

“It’s been a two-horse race for years and years now, so more competition means it will open it up a little bit more, bring more fans into the sport, probably get us a bit more of a global awareness of the sport,” she said.

“So absolutely, very happy to have them join in.”

Toyota will deplete Ford’s ranks with the signing of Walkinshaw Andretti United and is expected to secure Team 18 as its second squad, marginally reducing Chevrolet’s count.

“It’s probably quite likely it will come from Chevrolet and that’s okay,” Bala said of a second Toyota team. “You know, it’s whatever’s best for the sport.”

There are currently 14 full-time Camaro Supercars entries, split between Triple Eight (2), Matt Stone Racing (2), PremiAir Racing (2), Team 18 (2), Erebus Motorsport (2) and Brad Jones Racing (4).