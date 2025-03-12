The Blanchard Racing Team has drafted Cameron after the team “mutually agreed” to part ways with Aaron Love after the Sydney 500 season-opener.

Speaking ahead of the Melbourne SuperSprint, which supports the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Cameron said his focus is straightforward.

“For us, it’s laps,” he said.

“No crashing, no putting it in the sand trap, the simple stuff.”

A low-key weekend wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing, said Cameron, considering the short turnaround to get cars ready to be shipped for the Taupo Super 440.

“There’s a short turnaround from this one to New Zealand, so the team can’t afford to have too much crash damage,” said Cameron.

“We’re really mindful of that. I’m just only going to get better over the weekend.

“Thursday is going to be a big day, there’s a lot of sessions. I’ll do some rides in the morning and get used to how the car feels.

“I’m just super excited to be racing at the Grand Prix in a top-tier support category to the F1. It’s so awesome.”

Cameron has limited Supercars experience, which includes one Bathurst 1000 start with the Blanchard Racing Team alongside Love last year. He also has a season of Super2 under his belt with Kelly Racing.

The 25-year-old has a prolific CV with Garry Rogers Motorsport that features four years across TCR and S5000. More recently, he had a stab at Formula Regional in the Middle East.

Cameron was slated to co-drive the #3 CoolDrive Ford Mustang later this year, but that’s turned into a full-time drive in the wake of Love’s split.

“It’s been a pretty busy week just processing it all,” said Cameron.

“It hasn’t even been a week since I found out about it. Super exciting, super grateful to the team and everyone for the trust to do it all and the support to try and learn as much as I can.

“Obviously I’m many years of experience down on my teammate JC (James Courtney) but also the tests this year and round one. I’m leaning on the guys through the team.

“Tim [Blanchard] has got plenty of experience racing himself and doing all sorts of things, and then JC has been really good. He’s helped me a lot over my whole career.

“I’m just trying to fast-track the learning as quick as we can to make sure we’re semi-competitive and hopefully we can put up a pretty good fight this weekend.”

Cameron will cut his first laps on Thursday morning in a ride session before the first 30-minute practice session at 11:05am AEDT.

The second practice gets underway at 1:25pm AEDT before Qualifying for Race 4 and Qualifying for Race 5 at 3:25pm and 3:50pm. Race 4 is slated for 5:50pm AEDT.