It marks a decent uptick on the 2024 event, which in its former guise as the Adelaide 500 drew 259,000 spectators across four days.

This year’s event was supplemented by a strong concert line-up, headlined by Lenny Kravitz and AC/DC on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

There was also the addition of the Red Bull Racing showcase, with two V8-powered RB7 Formula 1 cars doing demonstration laps and a speed comparison.

Speedway also returned this year, but was rained out on Friday night. There was also supercross racing in the precinct.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas hailed the Sunday crowd, estimated at 102,000 attendees.

“We couldn’t be happier. It’s the people of the state and the country that have backed the event that we’re so grateful for,” said the Premier before Sunday’s Supercars race.

“I’m very pleased to be able to report we’ve got over 100,000 people at the track already today, which means there are more people at this event than the AFL grand final or the NRL grand final.”

Adelaide is set to continue hosting the Supercars Grand Final for the foreseeable future with a deal announced through 2034.

Champion Chaz Mostert attributed some of the success to Supercars, but made special mention of AC/DC.

“I think the crowd, 102,000 people through the gates on Sunday here, to just say that was all us as Supercar drivers is probably a little bold, but definitely having AC/DC here was unbelievable,” said Mostert on Monday.

“How old are those guys, 70? To be that age and doing what they are doing, I tell you what, that is unbelievable.

“It’s so cool to see Supercars getting some of the most world class acts, maybe some of the best of our time to come along and play alongside Supercars.

“It’s so cool. What a cool time to be a fan of Supercars and what a cool part to be Australian.”

Adelaide Grand Final Supercars attendance

2025 – 285,700

Adelaide 500 Supercars attendance

2024 – 259,000

2023 – 260,700

2022 – 258,200

2021 – Not held

2020 – 206,350

2019 – 254,000

2018 – 273,500

2017 – 244,350

2016 – 263,500

2015 – 285,000