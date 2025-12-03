Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Mostert was crowned champion on Sunday amid heartbreaking scenes for Feeney, who had dominated much of the regular season.

Mostert, however, made the most of the new three-round Finals Series, winning three times and scoring six podiums from the seven races.

Feeney held a 23-point lead into the final race but was spun to the back of the field by Mostert’s teammate Ryan Wood on lap one and later suffered engine trouble.

“There’s no doubt he’s a deserving champion,” said Feeney of Mostert at Monday night’s Gala Awards.

“I think everyone can agree, the run that he went on this Finals Series is something that he should be truly proud of and he’s a great role model for the sport.

“He’s fantastic with the fans, with all the drivers. He’s always been great to me, and I really want to congratulate him on what is a fantastic championship.

“You’ve honestly pulled together a run like the Broncos [NRL team], have got to the final and cracked on some great form, so congratulations to you.”

Mostert’s championship came in his 12th full-time Supercars season.

The then Ford Performance Racing-contracted driver made his debut midway through 2013 when he was loaned out to Dick Johnson Racing.

Among others to publicly praise Mostert at Monday’s Gala was Will Davison, who the youngster replaced in FPR’s main game line-up in 2014.

“The level you’ve been at for some time now, I think you’d be a multiple champion if you were in a Shell V-Power Gen2 Mustang, I’ll give you that tip,” said Davison to Mostert.

“But also to see the standard Broc Feeney has lifted to this year, what he’s done this year has blown my mind, so my heart’s hurting for him as well, but that’s this new format we’ve got.”

Mostert left his long-time home at FPR/Prodrive/Tickford Racing at the end of 2019 for WAU in the pursuit of a championship.

He finished each of his first five seasons at WAU in the top five of the standings and said on Sunday evening he feared he’d never win it.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner has taken out just about every other Supercars honour, including a sweep of gongs at last year’s Gala.

“Chaz, you are an absolute superstar, one of the most loved, respected and popular drivers on the grid,” said Supercars CEO James Warburton at the Gala.

“A true character, now a champion, and I must say, you have always been an incredible ambassador for our sport.”