So when asked who he thinks will win the Supercars title this weekend at the Adelaide Grand Final, the veteran gave it straight.

“I’d say Chaz [Mostert] based on his last few performances,” he said.

“Obviously the Fords had their [aero] change, so it has sort of gone back in their favour with these sort of style of tracks, so I’d say Chaz definitely.”

Plenty of others are also tipping the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver to snatch the title this weekend.

Fellow Ford stars Cam Waters and Brodie Kostecki also gave Mostert the nod when asked for their tip in the post-practice press conference on Thursday.

Reynolds’ answer, though, took Waters by surprise.

“Well like it’s just my opinion,” responded Reynolds.

“I’m not in it, so to be honest I don’t give a f*** who wins!”

Mostert’s big rivals are Triple Eight Camaro pair Broc Feeney and Will Brown, while Grove Racing Ford rookie Kai Allen is largely considered an outsider.

Adelaide marks Triple Eight’s last weekend with GM, which has appointed Team 18 as its new homologation squad.

Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt made it clear at Sandown earlier this month that he does care who wins.

“Definitely a Chev. Got to be a Chev for sure,” he said.

“We’re the Chev homologation team next year and we want a Chev to win.

“[Triple Eight] will go out in style and I hope they can for sure.

“It would be great for the brand, great for General Motors.”

Whether or not the title contenders will receive any help from their manufacturer stablemates in Adelaide remains to be seen.

Under Supercars rules, third parties such as manufacturers are not allowed to impose such orders on teams.

Proving any such orders are behind on-track decisions would be another matter, though.

The Adelaide Grand Final will play out over three races, with a 100km Friday sprint this year added to the traditional twin 250km format.

Rain is forecast for the afternoon, which could wreak havoc on the opening race.

“It is a really slippery track in the wet, not a fun place the kerbs the walls you can’t make mistakes,” said Reynolds.

“The rain is going to throw a spanner in the works, but that is what we love, it is one of the best tracks to go racing at. I love it, I cant wait.”

Reynolds was eighth fastest in a dry second practice session on Friday morning, while Mostert missed the second half of the session after tagging the Turn 8 wall.